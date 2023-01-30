RIA Novosti: Wagner PMC fighters spoke about the battles against the Azov regiment in Kleshcheevka in the DPR

Soldiers of the private military company “Wagner” told RIA News about the battles against the units of the regiment “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) for the liberation of the village of Klescheevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to the fighters, the approaches to the village were defended by the 53rd mechanized brigade of Ukrainian troops, parts of the territorial defense and units of the national battalion “Aidar” (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). During the fighting, they were the first to retreat, but in Kleshcheevka itself and in the fortified area on the surrounding heights, the Wagner units collided with the Azov units.

The interlocutors of the agency said that Kyiv, trying to contain the onslaught of Russian forces near Artemivsk by all available means, transferred elite units there.

On January 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Klescheevka near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) in the DPR. Also, Russian servicemen destroyed a warehouse of rockets for multiple launch rocket systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the village of Zvanovka.