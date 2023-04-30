RusVesna: PMC “Wagner” fighters pushed through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the west of Artemovsk and took the medical college

The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” pushed through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the west of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and took control of the Medical College and the enemy base. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring” with reference to Ukrainian military analysts.

In the northern part of the gray zone of the city, shooting battles continue along Alexander Matrosov Street. Southwest of the intersection of Dekabristov and Alexander Matrosov streets, the Russian military took control of a number of private houses turned into firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Under the pressure of the Wagnerites, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat from the territory of the military unit. Fighting continues near multi-storey buildings near the intersections of Liberators of Donbass Street and Levanevskogo and Chaikovskogo Streets.

Earlier, the founder of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that on Saturday, April 29, the fighters of the group advanced 100-150 meters in Artemovsk, behind the Armed Forces – 2.98 square kilometers of the city.

Ukraine has been defending Artemivsk since August 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained the meaning of fighting for the city by saying that control over it would allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The Minister called Artemivsk an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the city is blocked from the northern and southern outskirts.