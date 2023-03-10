Military commissar Simonov announced the start of the promotion of Wagner PMC at the AZOM plant in Artemovsk

Units of the PMC “Wagner” entered the territory of the “Artemovsky metalworking plant” (“AZOM”) from the north and began to move deeper into the enterprise, said in Telegram military correspondent Alexander Simonov.

“AZOM is a huge territory with dense industrial development and a network of underground utilities that goes underground for dozens of floors,” the military commander wrote.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Andriy Marochko, said that an increase in the number of the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine capable of conducting offensive operations was noted west of Artemivsk.