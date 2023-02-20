“Voenkors RV”: fighters of PMC “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Berkhovka near Artemovsk

Soldiers of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Berkhovka near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the Russian military occupied the northern part of Berkhovka, which allows them to enter the rear of the Ukrainian army and cut off its retreat from Berkhovka and Dubovo-Vasilyevka to Artemivsk. In addition, Russian fighters are moving along the strip near the village of Yagodnoye to strike from the flank. After the liberation of Paraskoviivka, they managed to occupy advantageous heights from which the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the lowlands are being shot at.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not defend Artemivsk at any cost, even to the last soldier. The Ukrainian leader explained this by saying that Artyomovsk is not a particularly large city.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).