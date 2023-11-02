Thursday, November 2, 2023
Soldiers | Military organizations propose allowing soldiers to have beards and mustaches

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
According to the joint statement, the change would mean a transition to modern times and would be in line with the practices of several NATO countries.

NCO Union, The Päällystöliitto, the Border Security Union and the Officers’ Union propose that beards and mustaches are allowed for soldiers working in the Defense Forces and the Border Guard.

According to the statement issued by the General Staff, there are no educational or service safety-related obstacles to the change.

The general service regulations will start to be updated next year, and possible changes could be made in this context, according to the General Staff.

