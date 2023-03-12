Mexico.- Elements of Mexican Army they found and destroyed three plantations of poppy in the municipality of sinaloa.

This action occurred last Thursday, March 9, reports the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in a bulletin.

Among which are the activities of the 2023 Intensive Eradication Program, in Sinaloa, to detect Criminal organizations dedicated to the planting and cultivation of narcotics, information was obtained that in the area of ​​the Santa Ana townmunicipality of Sinaloa, there were illegal plantations, it is detailed in a bulletin of sedena.

Upon arrival in the area, the soldiers discovered three large poppy plantations:

Of 12,345 square meters 10,000 square meters 13,000 square meters

The total area with poppy it was 3.5345 hectares (that is, 35,345 square meters).

Part of the poppy that was found and then destroyed.

After establishing a security perimeter, the soldiers, with the support of elements of the National Guard and State Police, uprooted the plants and burned them.

The municipal seat of the municipality of Sinaloa is Sinaloa de Leyva.

