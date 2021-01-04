The Barkhane force was struck again in Mali. Two soldiers, a man and a woman, died in a homemade explosive device attack on Saturday, January 2, three days after the death of three soldiers in similar circumstances. This brings to 51 the number of French soldiers killed in operations in the Sahel since 2013, according to the army staff at franceinfo.

In total, 5,100 soldiers are engaged in the region to fight against various terrorist groups that are rife there. But the question of a future disengagement is occupying more and more minds, while a new summit in N’Djaména (Chad), in the coming weeks, will bring together France and its G5 Sahel partners (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad), created in 2017. “I have always said and repeated that our vocation was not to stay forever but the time necessary for our Sahelian partners and their armies, supported and accompanied effectively by the international community, to be able to respond to the threat themselves, what they start to do“, declared the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, in The Parisian, January 3.

France, which last year sent a temporary reinforcement (“surge”) of 600 soldiers in the region, could start by recalling these forces, while relying on increased efficiency of local forces. “Our aim is to focus on the ‘three borders’ region [où se rencontrent les territoires du Mali, du Niger et du Burkina Faso], to weaken terrorist groups, and above all to support the rise of national armed forces “, summarizes on franceinfo Hervé Grandjean, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Armed Forces. This task is notably entrusted to the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), which provides training to the Malian forces.

But these efforts are still struggling to translate into the success of the various Sahelian armies on the ground. As evidenced by these scathing remarks by the Malian ambassador Toumani Djimé Diallo, during a Senate hearing last February.

“We have formed – excuse us – armies which are excellent for military parades, but absolutely unsuited for today’s asymmetric warfare.” Toumani Djimé Diallo, Ambassador of Mali in France before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, in February 2020

Another lever for France: to convince its European partners to lend it a hand. The arrival of Swedish and Czech forces at the start of 2021, in addition to the Estonian and French forces already present, also raises hopes for greater involvement within the Takuba task force, an alliance of special forces which has had a timid start and is should be fully operational only in the first half of the year. This group, intended to accompany Malians in combat, is promoted by Paris, which seeks to internationalize military engagement in the region, as explained recently on RFI François Lecointre, Chief of Defense Staff.

“This is the first time, thanks to Takuba, that we have managed to train Europeans to engage in combat missions that involve risk, and it is quite positive.” General François Lecointre, Chief of Defense Staff on RFI, December 14, 2020

The G5 Sahel joint force, Minusma (UN) – whose mandate is limited to peacekeeping – and American forces complete the panel of forces present in the region. But for now, no army or alliance seems ready to take on the fight against terrorism on its own. In this context, the Nigerien General Oumarou Namata, commander of the G5 Sahel joint force, still firmly defended the presence of the Barkhane force. at RFI’s microphone, early December.

“Barkhane makes it possible to compensate for the deficits of our national armed forces (…) For us, it would be [donc] premature to consider [une réduction de son format]. “ General Oumarou Namata, commander of the G5 Sahel joint force on RFI, December 3, 2020

France’s Sahelian strategy aims that “partner states acquire the capacity to ensure their own security”. As it stands, a disengagement from France would appear to be “surrender in open country and [serait] a propagandist and operational triumph for the jihadists “, therefore estimate on franceinfo the journalist and essayist Vincent Hugeux. So, stop or else? “We are really in a dilemma of classical tragedy, that is to say that France can neither leave suddenly nor stay indefinitely.”

However, some researchers, such as Marc-Antoine Pérouse de Montclos, already estimated a year ago that Paris should announce a disengagement schedule, because the presence of the Barkhane force does little to encourage governments in the region to reform. “Should long-term operations involving large numbers of staff remain the norm? I don’t think so”, wrote in mid-December the deputy Thomas Gassilloud (Agir group) in a tribune published on the website of Figaro. The chosen one also underlined a “risk of disempowerment of the countries assisted, which see aid flowing from all sides with little conditionality”. He therefore relied on “one-off actions” and one “support from the G5 Sahel joint force”.

“Today, 80% of the enemies neutralized are by air means”, also believes Michel Goya, specialist in military history and conflict analysis, interviewed by France 2. A withdrawal of soldiers would not therefore necessarily be synonymous with disengagement on the ground.

For the moment, all these questions remain unanswered. During his flash visit to Chad, for the transition to the new year, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, did not speak on the matter. He simply stated that he had “mentioned avenues for strengthening this cooperation” between France and Chad with the Chadian president, Idriss Déby. The common goal “is the fight against terrorism, whether in the Sahel”, against the Islamic State group or the Al-Qaeda nebula, “or in the Lake Chad area” facing Boko Haram.

In this regard, the next N’Djaména summit, in January or February, is eagerly awaited to draw the future contours of French intervention in the Sahel. A year ago, during the Pau summit, the objectives had been refocused on the so-called “three borders” area, with several tactical successes, notably against the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS). This year, the French army also eliminated Bah ag Moussa, a senior official of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims. (GSIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Last option, the political track. “It is not only with military strategies that we can solve this problem”, recently estimated on franceinfo André Bourgeot, emeritus research director at the CNRS. Faced with the persistence of jihadist violence, coupled with inter-community conflicts, the Malian transitional authorities could be tempted to negotiate with armed groups. “This is not the position of French policy, which considers that we do not negotiate with jihadist groups. But it is likely to evolve.”

Mali notably assesses the interest to organize talks with the GSIM. On the other hand, Paris does not want to hear about discussions between the Sahel states and the leadership of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.