From: Sonja Thomaser

Soldiers in front of the presidential palace on Plaza Murillo in Bolivia. © Juan Karita/dpa

Soldiers have occupied the presidential palace in Bolivia. Fears of a military coup are growing.

La Paz – In Bolivia, soldiers have occupied the central square of the capital La Paz and entered the presidential palace. A reporter from the Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that an armored vehicle had broken through the entrance to the palace at Plaza Murillo.

Apparently a coup in Bolivia: statement by General Juan Jose Zuniga published

Fears of a military coup were heightened by a statement by General Juan Jose Zuniga that the three heads of the armed forces wanted to “express their dismay.” “There will certainly be a new cabinet, things will change, but our country cannot continue as before,” he told a local television station.

President Luis Arce called on Zuniga to demobilize the troops immediately. He had previously denounced an “irregular mobilization” of parts of the armed forces on the short message service X. His party colleague, former head of state Evo Morales, had accused Zuniga of planning a coup. He called on his supporters to support democracy. “We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate the people,” he declared. Arce and Morales belong to the same socialist movement, but have actually fallen out. (rtr)