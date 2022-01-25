In the video, a number of relatives of a soldier named Abdullah Salman, who was killed in an attack by ISIS a few days ago, appear. They said that Iraqi soldiers demanded money from them when they handed over their son’s body, given that this money would be used to fuel the transport vehicle.

This incident sparked widespread anger in the country, as the pioneers of social networking sites considered it “a shame to deal in this shameful way with those who paid with their lives to protect their homeland from terrorism.”

They criticized the Ministry of Defense and other authorities that those assigned to such missions must have a high degree of professionalism and discipline in line with the nature of such a mission related to soldiers who fell victim to ISIS terrorism.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense responded to these criticisms by publishing the video tape in which the soldier’s family appeared on its YouTube channel, stressing that this behavior is individual and does not reflect the characteristics of the military establishment.

And the Iraqi Defense wrote in an attached comment: “The Ministry of Defense notes about the video clip that was published on social media, regarding taking a sum of money to fill the military wheel that was transporting the body of the martyr Abdullah (may God have mercy on him) with gasoline by a car.”

She added, “The ministry confirms that this behavior of the military chauffeur is an individual act that has nothing to do with the military establishment, and is not generalized to the ancient Iraqi institution that respects the pure blood of its martyrs.”

And she continued, “The individual behavior of the wheel driver, and an investigative council was formed against him, in addition to his detention.”

And 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed, at dawn last Friday, as a result of an attack launched by the terrorist organization ISIS in Diyala Governorate, northeast of Baghdad.

Iraq declared victory over the terrorist organization ISIS in late 2017, after it took control of large areas in the country.

However, in recent months, the organization has increased the pace of its attacks in Iraq, starting from safe havens away from the eyes of the authorities, and Diyala province has been the scene of ISIS attacks, the latest of which was the murder of an officer in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.