Home page politics

Split

Soldiers announce the end of the “current regime” in Gabon on the “Gabon 24” station. © Gabon 24/AFP

Soldiers announced the takeover of power in Gabon on television. There were only elections in the country at the weekend.

Libreville – In Gabon, a group of soldiers and police officers announced the “end of the current regime” in a televised speech. The twelve men also announced on Wednesday (August 30) on the Gabon 24 channel that they would cancel last weekend’s presidential and parliamentary elections and dissolve “all institutions of the republic”. The borders of the Central African country remained closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, journalists reported to the news agency AFP of gunfire in the capital, Libreville.

Soldiers in Gabon proclaim ‘end of current regime’

The military justified the move with the “irresponsible, unpredictable governance” that has led to a “continuous decline in social cohesion” that threatens to plunge the country “into chaos.” They said they spoke for the Committee on Transition and Institutional Restoration.

Presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Gabon on Saturday (26 August). Before the televised speech by the military, the electoral commission had announced the victory of the incumbent, longtime head of state, Ali Bongo Ondimba. Bongo won the last election in 2016 by just over 5,000 votes. Election observers had accused Bongo of electoral manipulation. Serious riots broke out as a result.

Gabon in Africa: Despite oil wealth, the population lives in poverty

The Bongo family has ruled Gabon for more than half a century. In 2009, Ali Bongo Ondimba became head of state after the death of his father. He ruled the country for more than 40 years.

Despite its oil wealth, a large part of the population in the country of around 2.3 million people lives in poverty. The human rights organization Freedom House accuses the Bongo family of embezzling funds on a large scale. (AFP/dpa/frs)