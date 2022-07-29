Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe

Initial successes in the counter-offensive against the Russian attack on Ukraine give the Ukrainian military optimism.

Kyiv – With targeted counterattacks, Ukrainian soldiers have their Russian opponents, especially in the south of the Ukraine been put under targeted pressure in recent days, pushed back from occupied territories and cut off from vital resources. In addition, dozens of Russian military and fuel depots were destroyed and several bridges were damaged. A report from the news channel CNN According to Ukrainian armed forces, such successes give them renewed confidence.

For example, after the first attacks by the Ukrainians with Himar rocket launchers, there was a longer period of two or three weeks when the Russian troops did not launch airstrikes on the positions of the front-line soldiers. The reason for this is probably a lack of ammunition, said a Ukrainian lieutenant in the CNN-Recordings that the German news channel nv be available.

Although they are at the center of what is happening at the front every day, many Ukrainian soldiers are decidedly optimistic. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Ukrainian soldiers want to regain territory: 20 percent of Ukraine is occupied

One soldier concedes that it takes time to retake all of the territory lost since the beginning of the war, but emphasized that the goal could be achieved “step by step”: also with the help of Western “weapons, vehicles and artillery systems”, which are being used more and more. According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy are currently 20 percent of the Ukrainian territory of Russia occupied.

But not only Western weapons and vehicles are available to help the Ukrainians. Soldiers also report on captured Russian vehicles that are now deployed to Ukraine.

Front-line soldiers in the Ukraine war: Hope for Ukraine’s victory by 2023

After more than five months of war, the forces in Ukraine are aware that the Russians are well armed. However, what many in conversation with CNN stress: Unlike the occupiers, who were ordered to conquer Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian soldiers fought with full commitment to protect their homeland and their families. Knowing what is at stake is an important motivation for the Ukrainian forces on the front line. A commander at the front summarizes CNN-To reporters summed up this determination in one sentence: “This is our country and we will not give it to anyone”.

Whether a victory for the Ukrainians is possible by the end of 2022, the Ukrainian lieutenant wants to talk to CNN make no predictions. By the end of 2023, however, he believes it is possible to win back all the lost land and to oust the Russian occupiers from Ukraine. (ska)