In 2016, the Colombian government and the FARC signed a peace agreement to extinguish the former guerrillas | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Guzmán

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense in Colombia stated this Saturday (16) that four Army soldiers were murdered during a confrontation with dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC).

According to the agency AFPthe episode took place in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Cumbitara, in the department of Nariño, a region bordering Ecuador known for the production of coca, the raw material for cocaine.

The confrontation occurred on the eve of a meeting for peace negotiations between members of the former guerrilla and the administration of President Gustavo Petro.

The FARC signed a peace agreement in 2017 with the government, which put an end to the armed conflict, however, some members continue to act as dissidents of the organization.

This Sunday morning (17), the Colombian presidency announced that the rebels will meet with government representatives this Monday (18), in a three-day meeting to define a date for the installation of the peace negotiation table and formalize a new attempt at a bilateral ceasefire.