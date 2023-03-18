Guerrero.- This Friday there was a shootout between delinquents and elements of the Mexican Army in the Sierra de Guerreroand unofficially there is talk of three dead and three injured.

And the version runs that two of the dead are soldiersbut in the first moments it was not confirmed.

This confrontation was reported in the mountain community of El Pescadobelonging to municipality of Coyuca de Catalanin the Tierra Caliente regionconfirmed at night the Coordination for Peace Building of the State of Guerrero.

According to the newspaper Excelsior, residents of that area confirmed that the members of the Mexican Army, accompanied by state troopersthey made tours of surveillancewhen they were attacked by civilians, presumed members of the organized crime.

Three men were killed at the scene, while three others suffered injuries.