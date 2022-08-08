An attack attributed to terrorists on the town of Tisset, which houses an army camp in the area known as the border triangle between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, killed at least four soldiers, two civilians and five attackers, the Malian army said.
Several sources at the scene, who preferred not to be identified for security reasons, said that the toll could be “much more” for the Malian army.
The two civilians are elected local officials.
Tesset witnesses clashes and attacks often.
The town is located in a vast forested area not under state control on the financial side of the border triangle.
#Soldiers #civilians #killed #attack #northern #Mali
Leave a Reply