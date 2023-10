American soldier Travis King, 23, was indicted for a series of military crimes committed while deployed in South Korea | Photo: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons

The US Army indicted, this Thursday (19), soldier Travis King, recently released from North Korea after invading the country’s border. He was accused of committing eight crimes, including desertion and engaging in child pornography, while stationed at a military base in South Korea.

According to the agency Reuterswho had access to a document with the accusations, King will be investigated for attacking other soldiers, asking a social network user to “knowingly and voluntarily produce scenes of child pornography”, consuming alcohol, military insubordination and other violations.

In July, the 23-year-old American soldier took advantage of a breach in the border between the Koreas to invade territory controlled by dictator Kim Jong-Un.

He was detained in the country for two months, being expelled in September, when he returned to the USA, after a series of diplomatic negotiations between countries allied to North Korea and the United States, which do not maintain official relations.