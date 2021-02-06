There were barely 180 seconds left that, if it happened as they were doing in the last minutes, the game was going to end and Morales was going to close a week of full happiness, renovation included. Nevertheless, appeared by the Ciutat the antihero Roberto Soldado. The Valencian dropped a ball well fought by Antonio Puertas, in 92 ‘, and hea nailed head to the corner of Aitor’s goal.

El Soldado snuck into El Comandante’s party. Until that moment, Morales had exhibited his exuberance with speed and goal and the Levante rounded off its fantastic week. Framework in the first part with a shot next to the stick. Framework in the second tto complete a great team play, which he himself had started, and invalidating Kenedy’s goal.

That it was the day of the Commander was known very soon. Without going any further after a race to the right that put the heart of the small area, where Roger Martí lives. The striker finished with a spur but Rui Silva stopped. To the second, with the roles changed, Morales celebrated his renewal with a goal. Miramón centers, Roger persists with the central and a loose ball, in the area, con Morales arriving in mid-flight… goal.

However, Kenedy was unwilling for the protagonist to embrace glory so easily. First he had it, a pass from Luis García, but he crashed with Aitor. It wasn’t like that in ’43. A bad clearance by Miramón fell on the feet of the clairvoyant Molina who returned to put it first Kenedy. And there yes. I do not doubt. He shot Aitor with a cross shot.

After the break, Diego moved token and the entrance of Machís decided the duel in favor of Granada. The Venezuelan and Luis Suárez threatened Aitor but fEu Morales, with one of his usual claws, who hit the target again. Granada was on the canvas. Roger and Son had the option to sentence the duel. But they left him alive. And Soldado rescued a point in the extension for the Nasrids.