A video causes horror: Russian units are said to have executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war. © Screenshot [email protected] Sternenko

A video is circulating on Twitter that is said to show how a suspected Ukrainian prisoner of war is shot unarmed in the trenches. Kiev now wants to have clarified the identity of the man.

Munich/Kiev – Armed conflicts have always been accompanied by legends and stories about martyrs. In the Ukraine war For example, there was the story of the “Ghost of Kiev” – an alleged Ukrainian fighter jet pilot who is said to have brought down rows of Russian planes from the sky.

War in Ukraine: Video circulates about alleged execution of prisoner of war

Ultimately, the Ukrainian armed forces felt compelled to dispel the legend. The alleged “ghost of Kiev” never existed. It is an example of how difficult it is to verify reports and videos of the fighting between Ukrainian defenders and Russian attackers, which currently have their toughest front at Bakhmut in Donbass.

Kyiv has now confirmed that what was seen in a shocking video that went viral on social media on Monday (March 6) really happened. The image sequence is said to show the execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian occupiers. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, the identity of the man has now been clarified.

According to this, it is said to be Oleksandr Matsievsky from the 163rd artillery battalion of the 119th separate brigade of territorial defense from the Chernihiv region. The international non-governmental organization “Ukrainian World Congress” reports on this on their website, as does the independent Belarusian news portal Nexta. The information cannot be independently verified.

Video about alleged execution of prisoners of war: was it Russian soldiers?

The case had caused a great deal of sympathy because of the alleged cruelty. At the beginning of the video, an order is heard for the man to remove his Ukrainian shoulder insignia, which can be seen. The alleged Ukrainian soldier named Matsievsky, who is smoking and unarmed in a trench, replies to this: “Slava Ukrajini!” In English: “Honour to Ukraine!” Immediately afterwards he was apparently shot dead with several shots. Allegedly by Russian soldiers, which is said to be due to the voices in the background.

The occupier only kills for the fact that we are Ukrainians.

“To shoot an unarmed prisoner is a cynical and brazen disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law and the customs of war. That’s what worthless killers do, not warriors. The Russian occupiers have again testified that their main objective in the Ukraine is the brutal extermination of Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement accompanying the video.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared: “The occupier kills only for the fact that we are Ukrainians. Just a word about Ukraine. For our dream of Ukraine. We will answer every shot of the occupiers against Ukraine, answer every malice against the Ukrainians.”

Ukraine war: Are prisoners of war shot sporadically?

The treatment of prisoners of war is regulated in Article 3 of the so-called “Geneva Convention”, which was first agreed in 1864 between twelve states. The Russian Empire (Tsarist Empire) signed the convention in 1867.

Article 3 of the “Geneva Convention” (excerpt): “Persons not taking a direct part in the hostilities, including members of the armed forces who have laid down their arms and those who have been rendered incapable of combat by sickness, wounded, captured or any other cause, shall under all circumstances be treated with humanity be treated without any discrimination on the grounds of race, colour, religion or creed, sex, birth or property or any similar reason.”

In the past were im Ukraine war Videos have also emerged purportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners. Moscow had criticized this as an alleged war crime. In these cases, too, the authenticity could not be independently verified. (pm)