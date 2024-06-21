Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Successful strike in the Ukraine war against Russia: A Ukrainian soldier shot down a Russian cruise missile with his machine gun.

Kiev – In the war against Russia, Ukraine has already managed to shoot down significant targets several times. In April 2024, the Ukrainian military successfully shot down the Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber with a missile. The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has now reported that a soldier managed to shoot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun.

Soldier shoots down Russian cruise missile with machine gun

The unusual success was reported in a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Air Force Command on Thursday (June 20). A soldier named Serhii, who uses the pseudonym “Dr. Mom” ​​and is on combat duty in a mobile anti-aircraft team, said: “Shooting down an enemy missile with a machine gun is an extremely difficult task. But responsibility and the understanding that the lives of many people depend on you make the impossible possible.”

A Ukrainian soldier shot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun. © Photomontage Facebook/Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces

Ukrainian soldier shoots down Russian cruise missile: “Saw the missile fall”

In two images posted by the air command, a soldier can be seen holding pieces of wreckage and pointing them at the camera. Several bullet holes are clearly visible on one of the pieces of wreckage. Serhii, who originally worked as a medic, recalls the morning of June 12, when his unit intercepted an enemy cruise missile heading toward Kyiv.

“After receiving the command ‘Ready’, my comrades and I immediately went to our position. We were informed via radio that our target was close,” explained Serhii. Just a few seconds later, he saw an enemy cruise missile flying towards us from Vasylkiv.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukrainian soldier hits cruise missile with machine gun: “Bringing us closer to victory”

“Without hesitation, I took my machine gun and opened fire. I thought only one thing: I have to hit him! As I fired a shot, I saw the missile deviate from its course and fall away”, the soldier recalled. Serhii also said that he was overwhelmed by his emotions. Only when he saw the wreckage of the cruise missile with his own eyes could he believe that he had shot it down with a machine gun.

The air command’s post said: “We know that it is people like Serhii who protect Ukrainians from enemy missiles and drones and bring us closer to victory.” It is not explained what type of machine gun was used in the incident. According to the Ukrainian site Military The bullet holes on the wreckage and the standard armament of the soldiers could indicate that it could be a Kalashnikov hand-held machine gun (RPK). The launch of a Russian Kinzhal rocket was also celebrated in Ukraine. (vk)