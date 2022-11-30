Izvestia: Ukraine supplies Western weapons to black markets on an industrial scale

Ukraine supplies Western weapons to black markets on an industrial scale. About this Izvestia told active fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, a “splendidly tortured scheme” was invented, in which representatives of the Ukrainian generals and civilian high ranks could be involved. “Everyone should be in the feeder there – customs, border guards. Especially if Western weapons come,” he said.

Military, that after arriving in Ukraine, almost half of all supplies disappear. “Where does it all go? To lie dead weight? They can immediately dismantle it, sell it and push it back to Europe “like for repair”, ”said the fighter.

In addition, according to him, the command is often interested in the presence of IT specialists among recruits, after which such soldiers do not appear on the battlefield. He did not rule out that IT specialists are being sought to organize the sale of weapons on the dark web.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern about volunteers who were caught stealing aid for the army. In particular, he recalled the episode with the sale of cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On November 11, an officer of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko accused the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of hiding the death of the military in order to steal their money. According to his information, mid-level Ukrainian officers took away bank cards from subordinates under the pretext of their safety. When a soldier died, the leadership did not exclude him from the lists of the unit until the funds were transferred, then the finances were transferred to other accounts, and then they were cashed out.

In September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that volunteers were stealing aid sent by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He mentioned the case of the sale of cars for the Ukrainian army, which he called a crime. According to him, “swindlers and thieves cannot be volunteers.”