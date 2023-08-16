Prosecutor’s office: AFU fighter sentenced to life for shooting four residents of Mariupol

A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting four civilians in Mariupol. This was told in the prosecutor’s office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports TASS.

“The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic issued a verdict in a criminal case against a 20-year-old mortar crew member of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vasily Shitri,” the statement said. The fighter was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (liquidation of two or more persons based on political, ideological hatred) and Part 1 of Art. 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (use of prohibited means and methods of warfare).

According to the investigation, in April 2022 in Mariupol, the accused killed two men and two women using a machine gun. He will serve a life sentence in a special regime colony.

Earlier it was reported about the verdict in absentia to the fighter “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), who liquidated the wounded soldier of the DPR. He was sentenced to life in absentia.