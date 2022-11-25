A soldier of the RF Armed Forces released from Ukrainian captivity on Friday, November 25, told what he had to face in captivity. Izvestia correspondent Anatoly Kharitonov spoke with the fighter.

“They beat me with electric shocks, with a mallet on the head, back, arms <...> They threatened with castration,” the serviceman shared.

According to him, for two months the prisoners were kept in a basement not far from Kyiv, not allowed to go outside.

“I believed that my relatives were waiting for me – every day I fell asleep with the thought that they needed me,” the former captive concluded.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the released Russian fighters had arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region. They will be delivered to the capital for treatment and rehabilitation.

The day before, an exchange of prisoners with the Ukrainian side took place according to the 50-50 formula. As explained in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in captivity, the Russian military was in mortal danger. All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

At the same time, the returned military spoke about the conditions in which they were kept in Ukrainian captivity. One of the servicemen admitted that in Ukraine they were kept in the cold and beaten. In addition, the prisoners were denied even a medical examination.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

