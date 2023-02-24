Mohamed Abidi, the 33-year-old Tunisian accused of killing Corporal Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone in the street in Rome, was arrested in France: the facts date back to the night between 10 and 11 February, in the Centocelle district.

The suspect, who has a history of robbery, was identified following a European arrest warrant given the pending charge of manslaughter: Italy has already requested his surrender.

The investigation by the mobile team was coordinated by the prosecutor with the deputies Michele Prestipino and Paolo Ielo and the prosecutor Gennaro Varone. Abidi was in prison until 4 April 2018 for drug dealing, in 2015 he was arrested together with two compatriots for an alleged gang rape in the San Giovanni district, also in Rome.

During the trial he was acquitted. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, he would have escaped in a rented car after beating to death Lucente Pipitone, 44 years old last February 4th. He worked as a health worker at the military hospital in Rome.

He was found unconscious, with a deep wound to the head, in via dei Sesami. The mother is convinced it was a premeditated act: “It wasn’t a fight. They attacked him. He was beaten to death, but we don’t understand that he was doing us in that place ”.