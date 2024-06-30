The romance turned into a heartbreaking scene in Paris, popularly known as the capital of love. And what for many women would seem like perfect dream of a marriage proposalfor others it was a terror.

On social media, the moment in which a couple walking through the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Montmartrewhen the young man knelt to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

However, instead of accepting with joy, the The woman reacted by running away scared, leaving the man with the ring in his hand. and a stunned crowd witnessed, who also consoled the stunned and tearful young man.

Social networks respond

The incident, shared widely on platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, has sparked debate about the nature of marriage proposals in public places. Are they really romantic or are they loaded with social pressure?

Social media was flooded with comments of support for the man, who was comforted by strangers after his girlfriend’s devastating reaction. While others claim that he shouldn’t have done that.

Relationship experts suggest that public proposalsalthough they can be seen as romantic and brave, they also can put an unnecessary burden on couplessince the pressure of an immediate response in front of an audience can negatively influence the spontaneity and sincerity of the response.