From: Bona Hyun

Tank fiasco in Austria: A 24-year-old soldier died in an accident with a Leopard tank at the military training area.

Allentsteig – There is an accident in Austria the Leopard battle tank a soldier was killed. The tank reportedly left the road at the Allentsteig military training area for unknown reasons and fell over an embankment, the army announced on Monday (October 16). Any help came too late for a career sergeant. The Federal Army regrets that a soldier died.

Accident with Leopard tank in Austria ends in death for a soldier

The three other soldiers, including a professional non-commissioned officer and two military servants, who were in the tank were slightly injured and were taken to the hospital in Horn by ambulance. No other people were involved in the accident. The accident commission of the Lower Austria Military Command will investigate what happened, writes the Federal Ministry of Defense in a press release.

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner was deeply affected: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased soldier. It’s a sad day for the armed forces. Those affected receive all support and care from the Armed Forces,” said Tanner. She would like to thank all the emergency services who made a rapid rescue chain possible and were able to provide immediate care to the injured. The investigative commission of the locally responsible military command in Lower Austria is on the way to Allentsteig to investigate the cause of the accident.

Not the first fatal accident: a professional soldier had an accident with an armored personnel carrier in July

The soldiers of Panzer Battalion 14 spend the third week at the military training area in Allentsteig; the basic military servants moved in in July. Most recently, on July 5, 2012, a professional soldier died in an accident with an armored personnel carrier; also at the Allentsteig military training area. (bohy/dpa/ots)