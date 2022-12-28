“The boys”, the successful Amazon Prime series, came to renew and save the superhero genre. The finale of its third season left us speechless for its outlandish characters, but few surprised fans as much as Soldier Boy.

the super soldier Jensen Ackles He was the leader of the group ‘I knew’ Payback. After being betrayed by his team, he was captured by the Soviets, who subjected him to all kinds of experiments. Years later, he was released from his prison, confronted Homelander, and ended up in a cryogenic chamber.

Jensen Ackles wants to return to “The Boys”

Through Instagram, Ackles revealed that he is ready to resume his character and fans could not be more excited. “I love these peeps. I can’t wait to get back into the suit. That is my Christmas wish ”, were his words.

Showrunner confirms his return

In this regard, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed to TV Line that his return is assured: “He probably won’t appear any time soon. But there’s a very specific reason why we didn’t kill him. The series is not going to end without Soldier Boy reappearing.”

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy for The Boys 3. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

In conversation with Variety, Kripke explained the importance of Soldier Boy in the story: “As he is written about in the series, we are talking about the history of Vought because he is like his John Wayne. He’s one of those guys who’s been around for decades with the company.”

After this, he pointed out that the character was never created to be on the side of the good guys or the bad guys. Also, he will be equal to or worse than the leader of The Seven. “He was Homelander before Homelander. He’s from a different time, but he has an ego and ambition, it’s just something different because he’s from a different time,” he finished.