Diego Martínez’s Granada is unstoppable. Led by Machís and Soldado, the Nasrids added their third victory in eight days and continue this historic moment by gaining the leadership of Primera for the third time in their history. The victory against Alavés once again revealed the excellent work of its coach, Diego Martínez, who has managed to assemble a serious and reliable team in the two areas that live their days of greatest glory.

Machín is not doing so well, works against the clock to rebuild the still very green project of Alavés. His team only offers some sporadic details but he has a long way to go to catch up with the level they expect in Mendizorroza.

Soldado is the proper name of this brilliant beginning of Granada. His three goals in a week, two in the League and one in the Europa League, have paved the way for those of Diego Martínez. The striker commitment on and off the field is indisputable. And he continues to maintain that punch that he has had throughout his career. Against Alavés it only took seven minutes to get the colors out of the Vitorian defense. Specifically, Ely. A long shipment from Machís was enough for the Nasrid ‘9’ to expose the Albiazul defender. Its control and its definition were manual.

Granada had the game where they wanted in the first 45 minutes. But he gave Alavés a chance in a foul by Vallejo on Deyverson on the front that Joselu converted to 1-1. Rui Silva did not cover his stick well and Alavés equalized the game in the only serious danger option they had in the entire first half.

The draw did not daunt Granada, which maintained the intensity and pressure in the center of the field and insistently sought the verticality and impudence of Machís. The Venezuelan signed a great play that Puertas sent to limbo with everything in his favor (36 ‘). Before, Yangel Herrera had it in a corner, but his header, despite being free of mark, went wide.

Obviously, Machín did not like what he saw from his team in the first half and made a double change at half-time. He sacrificed Ely, who was very marked in the 1-0, and also Abdallahi, the great surprise in the eleven. He gave entry to Ximo and Rubén Duarte, changed the drawing, placed a line of four behind and his team managed to balance the game.

Granada maintained its great defensive level, but got stuck in attack. Alavés also did not find a way to harm their rival until 77 ‘. A center by Rubén Duarte was finished off by Edgar in a very advantageous position. Rui Silva retaliated for the 1-1 action with a great save that ended with the ball hitting the crossbar. Minute and a half later, Machís gave the reply. Pacheco cleared his header, but the vinotinto did not forgive the rejection.

Alavés lacked football and strength to compromise the triumph of a Granada that was better and that continues to pulverize records and consolidate its quality jump. Machín and his players have, on the other hand, many duties to do.