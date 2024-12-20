The small derby has generated great expectation among the public and the stands of the Luis del Sol sports city will be packed



12/20/2024



Updated at 4:15 p.m.





Several hours before the ball rolls, the Betis has posted the ‘No tickets’ sign for the affiliate derby that will be held this Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Luis del Sol sports city. However, the green and white club will maintain a quota of physical and free tickets at ticket offices for members over 65 years of age.

In this way, a very festive atmosphere is expected for this Betis Deportivo – Sevilla Atléticowhich will close the year for the Sevillian subsidiaries. Furthermore, Betis has reminded of the importance of using the ticket that has been reserved, since the member who takes a seat and does not attend repeatedly may have his free attendance limited to subsequent subsidiary matches.

Furthermore, the Betic club has appreciated the massive response from the fans and hopes to achieve this high attendance in all of the reserve team’s matches to support the team in the great season it is having.