The year of closed doors and a crazy 2021 also from a sporting point of view have rekindled theenthusiasm around Formula 1. Tangible enthusiasm, even thousands of kilometers away, seeing the Australian Grand Prix, with over 400,000 admissions recorded over the weekend.

That of Melbourne it will not be an isolated case. And while Silverstone travels fast towards full house (142 thousand tickets sold, practically an Imola already sold out), the Circus sees more and more money coming into the cashier.

The fascination of Formula 1, as we know, is conquering America, and it is no wonder that the stands of You love me they will be packed in every order of place; in addition to Florida, there will be hundreds of thousands of people in Texas for the event Austin (in 2021 they were 400 thousand in the race weekend). According to GuardianLiberty Media believes it can get the sold out in all the remaining venues of the World Cup, also in the one to be announced (which will take the place of Sochi). According to the British newspaper, the merit of this boom in interest in F1 is due to several factors: the countermeasures to the pandemic found thanks to vaccines, the success of Drive to Survive to the US public and the growing interest of young audiences through the F1 streaming platforms, in which the Circus has invested heavily. And it’s still nothing, one would say: Las Vegasthird US stop, is around the corner.