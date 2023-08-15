The movie of Barbie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is breaking box office records everywhere, which can only mean good things for the toy line of mattel. We expect dolls to be even more popular than usual for Christmas this year, and we highly suggest securing your doll costume. Barbie for Halloween as soon as possible. That said, dolls and playsets inspired by the movie are selling out fast, but we’re going to detail what’s available and where you can get it right here.

This includes the brand new Ken who is wearing a faux fur coat and a black fringed vest, representing one of her best looks from the film. In fact, it could be argued that the Ken Ryan Gosling had the best looks of any character in the movie, and this faux leather number with matching headband and fanny pack “Ken” is the best of all. It was originally promoted as an exclusive to Mattel Creations, but it ended up being available here on Amazon for $75. Naturally, it sold out almost instantly upon its release, but it’s back on sale as of this writing. If you miss this restock, you might want to add it to a shopping list and stay tuned for the next opportunity.

The movie toy collection Barbie of mattel is huge, with highlights including lots of dolls from Barbie and Ken, a MEGA Dreamhouse, a remote control Corvette and another MEGA Dreamhouse, all with designs and outfits straight from the movie. We recommend that if you want to buy one you run to your favorite virtual or physical store because they are running out very quickly.

“Barbie: The Movie It’s a monumental time for the brand, and we can’t wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls in mattel. “The new line of toys from mattel of Barbie: The Movie perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie which are at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an amazing way to start the summer of Barbie!”

Editor’s note: I wonder if our society is already more open to a child wanting to buy a Ken to play with his cousins, sisters, etc., or if we are still stuck like decades ago.