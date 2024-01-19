Since the death of Rembrandt authority Ernst van de Wetering, prices have been shooting up on the art market. Paintings are now sold for millions of dollars as works by Rembrandt, while experts sometimes question these attributions. Reporter Arjen Ribbens delved into the world of the old master and discovered a true Wild West.

Read further

'Wild West scenes' in Rembrandtland: who decides what a Rembrandt is?

A Rembrandt was only a Rembrandt if he said so

Rembrandt is not one man, but a whole world

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Arjen Ribbens Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Ignace Schoot & Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Misja van Waterschoot Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven