AGR Automotive Group (AGR LLC) launched production of cars under the Solaris brand at the former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg. This is stated in the company’s message, which was available to Izvestia on February 22.

As specified, the AGR Automobile Plant LLC plant has a full production cycle. It undergoes stamping, welding, painting and assembly. According to the company, the number of employees of the enterprise is 800 people.

The model range produced at the plant consists of the five-seater Solaris HS sedan, the Solaris HC crossover, the Solaris KRS city sedan and the maneuverable KRX cross-hatchback. Previously, these four models were produced at this plant in St. Petersburg. The design of the cars themselves is similar to the Hyundai Solaris and Creta, as well as the Kia Rio and Rio X-Line.

The company clarified that the cars will be sold through the dealer network of AGR LLC, and the warranty on them will be three years or 100 thousand kilometers.

One of the cars, Solaris HS, is equipped with a 1.4-liter naturally aspirated petrol four with a power of 100 hp. or a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 123 hp. The Solaris HC crossover, in turn, will be available in both all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive versions. The line includes 1.6 liter naturally aspirated engines with a power of 123 hp. and 2.0 l with a power of 150 hp.

At the same time, the Solaris KRS sedan and KRX cross-hatchback are equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine producing 123 hp. and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Commenting on this news, independent automotive industry consultant Sergei Burgazliev told Izvestia that the price of the new Solaris HS car on the Russian market could be 1.65 million – 1.85 million rubles. He added that the Kia Rio was then slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Solaris

On February 13, it became known that the former plant of the South Korean concern Hyundai in St. Petersburg, acquired by the Russian company Art-Finance, was renamed Avtozavod AGR. Alexey Kalitsev has been appointed as the new CEO of AGR Automotive Group (AGR LLC, formerly Volkswagen Group Rus).

Before this, on January 16, it was reported that Hyundai and Kia cars produced at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant (KhMMR LLC) in St. Petersburg could receive the Solaris brand. It was noted that the Korean concern may not be legally responsible for cars assembled outside their jurisdiction, and buyers will not have to explain the origin of these models.