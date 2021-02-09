The shares of Solaria have collapsed this Tuesday more than 12% in the stock market. It was the worst hit of the day on the Ibex 35, weighed down by the disappointing market reception of its 2020 results.

The shares of the renewable energy group fell 12.54%, after spending the whole day in the red, registering drops of up to 14% in the early stages of Tuesday, to close at a price of 21.48 euros.

The titles of the company chaired by Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro, who was one of the protagonists of the market in 2020 after jumping to the Ibex 35 and multiplying its value by more than three in the year, falls back to December levels.

Solaria announced on Monday that it obtained a net profit of 30.4 million euros in 2020, which represents an increase of 27% compared to the previous year.

In addition, the group reported that it was accelerating its growth targets in renewable energy from 6.2 gigawatts (GW) by 2025 to 18 GW by 2030.

This objective, in addition to the 10 GW planned for Spain, includes an international expansion with 1 GW in Portugal, 3 GW in Italy and 4 GW in other European countries.

The total revenue of the renewable energy group reached 53,266 million euros last year, with a growth of 54% compared to 2019.

In a report, Bankinter analysts consider that the results of the group last year “disappoint”, despite the growth resulting from investments in solar parks. Likewise, they describe Solaria’s strategic plan as “a toast to the sun, without specific objectives or licenses to grow or the necessary financing.”

The financial institution has chosen to review its target price of 17.05 euros per share for the renewables group and maintains its recommendation to sell.