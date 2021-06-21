Although, Santiago Solari has dreamed of world-class signings such as Arturo Vidal and Diego Costa, the coach has not received the support of the Azulcrema directive, who, led by Santiago Baños, has given a negative response to Solari’s requests, ensuring that the Economic conditions today in America are not ideal for one of the famous “bomb signings”.
In the same way, the coach has expressed his annoyance to the directive due to the arrival of footballers that he has not requested, while some pieces that are within the economic margin of the team have been declined or removed from the priorities, such as which is the case of the Spanish attacker Cristo Gonzalez, a signing requested by Solari for which America has not even done the work of probing their market conditions.
Solari has full confidence in the youth with whom he coincided in Madrid and Madrid Castilla, and sees it as another case of success just as he achieved it with the arrival of Álvaro Fidalgo. The 23-year-old forward belongs to Mirandés and his market value reaches two million euros, figures accessible to finances in Coapa and which makes the Eagles coach still wait for his signing.
