Read novelist of the unseen It is like entering a book with many books inside. It means going through the night landscapes of the Sierra Tarahumara, in Chihuahua —the mystical setting of the fondest memories of the author Ignacio Solares (Ciudad Juárez, 1945)— with eyes wide open, and continuing along the paths of the Romania of Nicolae Ceaușescu, towards to Dracula’s castle and reluctantly from the presidential guards. Or learn about the story of Elie Wiesel, the American writer who survived the Nazi concentration camps and whom José Gordon (Mexico City, 1953) approached at the age of 17 in order to understand the presence of God in terrors such as the Holocaust. That is what this compendium of conversations between the popularizer of science better known as Pepe Gordon and Solares, author of dozens of historical novels and cultural journalist, is about, which compacts the literary complicity and mutual interests of a friendship that has lasted for more than four decades. .

novelist of the unseen is Pepe Gordon’s effort to tell everything that his friend Ignacio Solares has narrated for almost 50 years in his historical novels, his journalistic texts and his fantastic stories. Solares, adorned by a childhood full of deficiencies and the presence of an alcoholic father, is weaving a very personal path on the topics of his interest that have crossed all his literary production and that converge with the incessant search for faith, for God and meaning through the invisible connections between human beings.

The images that he leaves behind are as sad as they are extraordinary and entertaining. Like the memory of his mother telling him between sobs that they don’t have money to feed them and him, at eight or nine years old, borrowing a few pesos to try to help. Or his memories of his friendship with Erich Fromm and the fact that the first interview that the German psychoanalyst gave was precisely with him, in his house in Cuernavaca, and that later it would be translated with expectation and published in everyone.

Reading the book seems like a fertile field for the imagination that grows with each page, because the voice of Pepe Gordon, an extraordinary conversationalist, is always present as an interviewer and, in addition, contributes various ideas from his work as a journalist and popularizer. It is no coincidence that the book begins with an account of how Gordon was immediately linked to the ideas of Solares, when the former was giving a course in transcendental meditation at the Reclusorio Oriente, in Mexico City, and which the latter was able to attend. Upon arrival, there was a special event for the prisoners, who were found dancing in ecstasy. Jail rock. After the session, they both returned home talking about the readings and the authors they had in common and with the certainty that they had already found a friend in each other.

For a couple of years, Gordon and Solares met once every two weeks to shape their live rehearsals that they talked about so much before. “In those meetings, Ignacio Solares has become Nacho, my friend, who has opened his world to me, his chiaroscuro and the invisible keys to his search as a human being and as a creator”, Gordon says in the prologue, and adds: “And We talk without prejudging, like two friends who meet to exercise that mysterious ritual of attesting to what happens to us.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, both authors recall the long talks that shaped novelist of the unseen. Their stories get mixed up and are again a flurry of ideas that flourish in their voices: “The key to the book is to maintain the friendly, deep and affectionate tone of a conversation between friends, where we have to vouch for what they have thought, lived, explored the other. From that freedom we meet. What happens is that you are opening the shells, and when you don’t realize it, something happens: the possibility of confession, and I think that confession is one of the most important moments in communication, when suddenly one opens the heart to the other person and it is received without prejudice”, says Gordon.

Faithful to his fondness for unraveling history with his lyrics, Solares compares that dynamic of exchange and complicity and takes it to the field of creation. His examples reveal his greatest hobbies and passions: the spiritual world. When he was little, he had the opportunity to frequently attend the house of one of his uncles, with a better economic position than that of his family, and in that house he discovered and explored seances that led him to become interested in the world of occultism. and fortune telling.

Solares talks about former Mexican President Francisco I. Madero, almost with the nostalgia of those who miss a loved one who is no longer there: “In the book there is no They are not only my experiences, but those of my characters. I like that they live by themselves. I am interested in their world, because it resonates with your world. You can appreciate the glimpses of reality that are behind your characters. I feel infinite compassion for Madero. He was very naive, he was not prepared to govern and he did not want to govern. He wanted to be a mystic. He made retreats in the desert. Then there came a time when he didn’t know what to do. He had no sense of power, of command, of control, ”he recalls, alluding to his research work to write his book Wood, the other. The intimate and spiritual dimension of the revolutionary.

The interest in what is invisible to the eyes is shared and discussed by both authors for many years, but a key moment that could summarize this complicity fits into a story that Gordon confesses and that happened during the talks for the book: “There was a moment in which, just by being so connected, because friendship supposes, almost like the work of a novelist, feeling what the other is feeling and almost dreaming what the other is dreaming, in which I vividly had a dream in which I saw a new novel by Ignacio Solares. I had it there in front of my eyes and it had to do with Plutarco Elías Calles. I even saw the cover of the novel and spoke to him on the phone and told him: Nacho, I dreamed that you have a new novel with passages about Calles. Nacho remained silent, and some time later, when his novel about Calles was actually published, Nacho wrote: ‘There was no other way, it was a clear sign that he had to write that novel’”.

During the promotion of novelist of the unseenPepe Gordon reiterates the allusion to the writer Aldous Huxley about his essay Why are gemstones precious?, and reflects: “It turns out that there is nothing harder and more opaque than a rock, and when a blunt rock becomes transparent and crystalline and filters light, it reminds us that maybe we can filter light too. The same light that Nacho sees in the Sierra Tarahumara when contemplating the stars, and realizing that the stars are also like precious stones that tell us that we have an immensity that inhabits us and that we do not suspect. In our body, what is most similar to a precious stone are the eyes, if someone closes your eyes and you do not see it, then you are not seeing the other person. In the background, the voice of Solares asks to make one last point, and with an excited look and full of certain illumination, he concludes: “Remember that the eye is not an eye because you look at it, but because it sees you.”

