On August 31, a weak magnetic storm was recorded on Earth, caused by the flow of the “solar wind” into the near-Earth space and its interaction with the planet’s magnetosphere.

As reported on the website of the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences, the G1 storm lasted from about 06:00 to 9:00 Moscow time. In the afternoon of August 29 and in the morning of August 30, according to the laboratory, magnetospheric disturbances were recorded.

In total, there are five levels of strength of magnetic storms – from G1 to G5. It is believed that G1 can cause mild disruptions to power systems or electronic devices, as well as interfere with the migration paths of birds and animals.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand previously noted that geomagnetic storms do not affect the weather. According to him, there are currently no authoritative studies proving such a connection.