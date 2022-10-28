Genoa – Solar time returns on Sunday. At three o’clock on Sunday morning the hands will have to be moved back one revolution until two o’clock, and in the morning you will wake up with the sun higher in the sky. In return in the evening it will be dark earlier. The alternation of summer time and solar time has always been a subject of debate. The introduction of summer time is justified by the energy savings it allows.

According to data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, in the 7 months of summer time the Italian electricity system benefited from lower consumption for 420 million kiloWatt hours, equal to the value of average annual requirement of about 150 thousand families, with a consequent economic saving of approximately 190 million euros. Positive effects also in terms of environmental sustainability: the lower electricity consumption, in fact, has allowed the country to avoid CO2 emissions into the atmosphere for about 200 thousand tons.

The economic benefit is calculated considering that this year, in the summer time period that began on Sunday 27 March and which will end on Sunday 30 October with the return to solar time (at 3.00 at night, the hands will have to be moved back by sixty minutes), the cost of the average kiloWatt hour for the ‘typical domestic customer in protection’ (according to Arera data) was about 45 euro cents before taxes. From 2004 to 2022, the lower consumption of electricity for Italy due to summer time was a total of about 10.9 billion kWh and involved, in economic terms, savings for citizens of around 2 billion euros.

Meanwhile, there are those who are asking for even more daylight saving time and appealing to the government to extend the deadline by one month to November 30th. 265,000 signatures were collected by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) and Non-Profit Consumerism in a few weeks with the petition for the maintenance of summer time. “We are now in numbers from Popular Referendum proposals – explain the president Sima, Alessandro Miani, and the president of Consumerismo, Luigi Gabriele – At this point we do not exclude formally taking this path, given that the digital platform for the signing of the abrogative referendums by the Draghi government, which in the last months of its mandate remained impermeable to the demand of the people “. The presidents of the two associations ask the premier, Giorgia Meloni, “to find a way to freeze the switch to solar time for a monthscheduled for October 30th, thus allowing the electricity grid operator to verify in the field the real savings obtainable in economic and environmental terms “.

Sima and Consumerismo No Profit “gave a voice to the Italians, providing scientific elements for one full impact assessment of this measure – moreover already implemented during the war and energy crisis – which is simple, at no cost and able to contribute to overcoming the difficult economic moment that the country is preparing to go through “specify Miani and Gabriele. In addition to energy saving,” that with the increase in gas prices has gone from estimates of 500 million a year based on Terna data to over 2 and a half billion euros for 2023 alone – they explain – a cut in climate-altering emissions equal to 200,000 tons of Co2 would be added, equivalent to that absorbed by planting 2 million new trees, with benefits for human and planetary health “.