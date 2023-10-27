Countdown to the return of standard time. In fact, the hands of the clock will move between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October 2023. So goodbye to summer time, which accompanied us throughout the spring and summer and saved us around 90 million. This weekend at 3 we will therefore have to move the hands back an hour (to 2) and this will earn us an extra hour of sleep. With this change it is true that we will have an extra hour of light in the morning but the days will become shorter with darkness falling an hour earlier. To return to summer time we will have to wait until next spring when on the night between 30 and 31 March 2024 we will have to set our clocks forward by one hour.

With summer time you saved around 90 million in 7 months

In the 7 months of summer time, the Italian electricity system benefited from lower energy consumption of 370 million kWh, equal to the average annual requirement of approximately 140 thousand families. The figure translates into economic savings of approximately 90 million euros. This is what emerges from data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission network.

The benefits of summer time also concern the environment: the lower electricity consumption has in fact made it possible to avoid around 180 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. In 2023, considering the summer time period from Sunday 26 March to Sunday 29 October, the day on which solar time will return, the cost of the average kilowatt hour for the ‘typical domestic customer under protection’ was, according to data from the Authority of Regulation for Energy, Networks and the Environment, of approximately 24.5 euro cents before taxes.

From 2004 to 2023, according to Terna’s analysis, the lower electricity consumption in Italy due to summer time was approximately 11.3 billion kWh overall and resulted, in economic terms, in savings for citizens of approximately 2.1 billion euros.

Daylight saving time all year round, yes or no? The debate

Meanwhile, the debate to maintain summer time all year round is intensifying and in Europe, but also in our country, the abolition of the double time change is being proposed and solar time is being eliminated. In fact, there are many who support the benefits of adopting summer time throughout the year and also the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), chaired by Alessandro Miani, has promoted an online petition with Consumerismo No Profit, which has already collected over 333 thousand signatures, to maintain summer time all year round.

According to Sima, maintaining summer time all year round would produce lower energy consumption in our country of around 720 million kWh equivalent, considering the current electricity tariffs on the protected market, to a saving of 204 million euros per year. A bill cut that could grow further if the conflict in the Middle East causes electricity bills to rebound. According to data from Terna, the summer time which guaranteed lower electricity consumption resulted in approximately 10.9 billion kWh less for Italy between 2004 and 2022, with savings for citizens of approximately 2 billion. of Euro.

According to Sima, summer time also brings “benefits for the environment and public health” given that, as President Sandro Miani underlined, “the massive cut in climate-altering emissions equal to 200,000 fewer tonnes of CO2, equivalent to that absorbed by planting from 2 to 6 million new trees and the stop to the small disturbances of alteration of the circadian rhythm that we experience today in the transition from solar time to summer time and vice versa”.