Solar time 2023: when it changes and how to move the hands, date and time. Forward or backward?

When and how to move the hands for solar time 2023? Tonight, between Saturday 28 October and Sunday 29 October 2023, solar time returns. We will have to remember to move the clock hands for the return of solar time. But how to do it? Forward or backward? We’ll tell you right away: we will need to move the hands back an hour. This means that tonight we will sleep an hour more and it will be light earlier in the morning, but at the same time it will get dark very early. The transition from summer time to standard time will take place this weekend, between October 28th and 29th. To be rigorous at 3 am we should set the hands back to 2, according to convention.

With the return to solar time there will be an extra hour of light in the morning but the days will become shorter with darkness arriving an hour earlier. It will last until the night of March 30-31, 2024 when clocks will be set forward one hour to return to daylight saving time. It must be said, however, that now almost all devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, are connected to the internet and update automatically. In other cases it will be necessary, we repeat, to move the clock hands back an hour. This night you will therefore gain an hour of sleep. But an hour of light will be lost. This means that we will have to rely further on electricity.

There has been talk for some time about abolishing this system of alternation between solar time and summer time. Even in Italy there are supporters of the proposal to abolish the double time change to eliminate solar time. In fact, there are many who support the benefits of adopting summer time throughout the year. Sima, the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, chaired by Alessandro Miani, has promoted an online petition with Consumerismo Non Profit, which has already collected 330 thousand signatures, to maintain summer time all year round. According to data from Terna, the summer time which guaranteed lower electricity consumption resulted in approximately 10.9 billion kWh less for Italy between 2004 and 2022, with savings for citizens of approximately 2 billion. of Euro.