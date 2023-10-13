When to move the hands back an hour? Here’s when solar time 2023 arrives and all the details

One of the most popular topics of the last period is the exchange rate of solar time 2023. Although many would like to abolish it, others would like to maintain daylight saving time, and others the current one, the question of many is: when do we need to move the hands?

Summer can now be said to be over, even if late, and with the arrival of autumn we need to prepare for the change of time. We remind you that the hands will have to be moved back one hour, returning to solar time.

In Italy, daylight saving time came into effect in 1966, but its birth was in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin. At the beginning, it was designed to ensure that with the arrival of spring, we could save on the consumption of lamp oil and candles. Standard time will return but in a different way.

Solar time 2023, here’s the news and the day on which to move the hands

The change from solar time to daylight saving time it came into force in Europe in 1966, while the EU regulation for the beginning and end of the period of its application was born in 1996. The advantages of this time change are not only economic.

In fact, from 2004 to 2022, the electricity distribution company Terna Spa calculated that around 10.9 billion KWH were saved with summer time. It has a value of approximately 2 billion euros.

The transition from summer time to solar time will take place on the night between Saturday 28 October and Sunday 29 October, precisely at 3 in the morning. The hands will have to be moved back an hour, therefore from 3 to 2 in the morning. This way, you will sleep an extra hour.

The next change will take place on the night of weekend of 30 and 31 March 2024, and it could be the last time. Northern European countries would like to maintain summer time all year round. This is because it would have an important impact on both economic and energy savings.

Furthermore, it would also have an excellent impact on the psychophysical well-being of all people. On the well-known Change.org platform, there is a petition that has over 300 thousand signatures, although Europe is still deciding what to do. Nothing has been decided yet, although it may be the last time we have to move the clock.