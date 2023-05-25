DThe federal government wants to reduce the requirements for mini solar systems and also lower the technical requirements for the powerhouses for the home balcony.

This is a step in the right direction, as long as all safety standards continue to be met. Because if the discount market giant Aldi is already using it to lure customers into its branches, then there must be greater interest among the population.

The procedure should be efficient if only to avoid driving the already overburdened offices to collapse.

A lot depends on the electricity price

According to a survey, there are almost 59 million balconies in Germany. But the expectations of the mini systems should not shoot up. So far, their share in power generation has been small. Surpluses that are not consumed on site are usually fed into the grid, which increases their susceptibility to fluctuations.

Whether the high demand for the systems will continue also depends heavily on the development of the electricity price. If this falls, it will become clear who really wants to do something to protect the climate.

But unlike the e-scooters, which mutated from a beacon of hope for the mobility turnaround to a plague in inner cities, the balcony power plants could find a place in a decentralized energy turnaround.