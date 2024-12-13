With the Sun at the peak of activity in this cycle and following a series of unusually strong solar storms this year, scientists are wondering if our star could, in the near future, become even angrier than it is. And to find out, there is nothing better than looking for evidence of ancient, especially violent solar ‘tantrums’ in the rings of prehistoric trees and in ancient ice cores. However, it is not possible to determine the frequency of these ‘super flares’ from these samples, and direct measurements of the amount of solar radiation reaching Earth have only been possible very recently, with the beginning of the space age.But there is another way to predict the long-term behavior of our Sun: to look at stars similar to ours, thousands and thousands of them, and record their changes in brightness. Superflares, which release amounts of energy of more than one octillion joules in a short period of time, show up in the data as short, pronounced brightness spikes. And that is precisely what an international team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research has done. The results of their study have just been published in ‘Science’. Thousands of stars like the Sun “We cannot observe the Sun for thousands of years,” explains Sami Solanki, co-author of the article. However, we can monitor the behavior of thousands of stars very similar to the Sun for short periods of time. This helps us estimate the frequency with which super flares occur.” In total, the researchers analyzed data from 56,450 Sun-like stars observed by NASA’s Kepler space telescope between 2009 and 2013. “In As a whole – says co-author Alexander Shapiro, from the University of Graz – the Kepler data provide us with evidence of 220,000 years of stellar activity. usefulness, it was necessary to rigorously select the stars to be analyzed, which had to be as similar as possible to our Sun. Therefore, scientists only admitted stars whose surface temperature and brightness coincided with those of our star. And they also ruled out numerous sources of error, such as cosmic radiation, the passage of asteroids or comets, as well as stars very different from the Sun that, in Kepler images, can appear by chance in the vicinity of a star that does resemble the Sun. ours. To make the final sample as suitable as possible, the team carefully analyzed the images of each potential superflare (just a few pixels in the photos) and only considered those events that could be reliably assigned to one of the selected stars. .Once every hundred yearsIn this way, the team identified 2,889 super flares in 2,527 of the 56,450 stars observed. Which means that, on average, a Sun-like star produces a super flare about once a century. A surprisingly high frequency, by the way. “We were very surprised that stars similar to the Sun are prone to such frequent superflares,” says Valeriy Vasil, first author of the research. Previous studies by other groups had estimated average intervals of a thousand or even ten thousand years. However, in several of these previous works it was not possible to determine the exact origin of the observed flare and, therefore, they had to limit themselves to stars that did not have very close neighbors in the telescope images. That’s why the current study is the most precise and sensitive to date.”Other types of studies, based not on comparison with other stars but on evidence of violent solar storms found here on Earth, have also suggested intervals of time greater than one hundred years between two extreme solar events. When a particularly high flow of energetic particles from the Sun reaches the Earth’s atmosphere, it produces a detectable amount of radioactive atoms, such as the radioactive carbon isotope 14C or the radioactive isotope beryllium 10. These atoms are then deposited in natural ‘archives’, such as tree rings or glacial ice. And even thousands of years later it is possible to deduce the sudden entry of high-energy solar particles by measuring the amount of these isotopes. In this way, the researchers were able to identify up to five extreme events of solar particles and three other candidates for being such in the last twelve thousand years, leading to an average occurrence rate of once every 1,500 years, rather than every 100. Despite this, the study’s authors still believe that more superflares occurred on the Sun in the past. it’s clear -explains Ilya Usoskin, from the University of Oulu in Finland and co-author of the article- if gigantic flares are always accompanied by coronal mass ejections and what is their relationship with extreme solar particle events. “This requires further investigation.” In other words, limiting ourselves to taking into account only the terrestrial evidence of past extreme solar events could lead to underestimating the real frequency of super flares. MORE INFORMATION news No James Webb shatters his own record and finds what could be the first galaxies del Universo news No Half of Spanish scientists are insulted or harassed after appearing in the media. The new study therefore does not reveal when exactly the Sun will carry out its next attack, but its results require extreme caution, making good the saying of ‘when the beards of your neighbor you see peeling…’. “The new data – says co-author Natalie Krivova – are a clear reminder that even the most extreme solar events are part of the Sun’s natural repertoire.” It should be noted that during the famous Carrington event of 1859, one of the most violent solar storms of the last 200 years and which caused the collapse of the telegraph network in much of northern Europe and North America, the associated flare released only a one-hundredth the energy of a super flare.

