According to astronomers’ predictions, the activity of the Sun in our galaxy could reach its maximum two years earlier than expectedwhich can bring certain damages to planet Earth.

If the recently calculated is met, it will be at the end of this 2023 when the solar storms they will bring with them, possibly, radio blackouts in our world, which is of great concern to experts in the field.

Thus, according to what was proposed by the scientists, by unexpectedly increasing solar activity, the phenomenon could translate into solar stormssame as could affect satellites and electrical and terrestrial communication networks.

What has surprised the most is the speed with which the Sun will reach its maximum level of activity, taking into account that the cycle is formed, normally, for 11 years.

It is in this way that, according to the experts, despite the fact that this period of maximum activity was expected to be reached until 2025everything indicates that it will not be like that on this occasion, but that it will take place at the end of this 2023, he points out LiveScience.

It should be said, at this point, that the increase in the activity of the king sun poses a threat to planet Earth, why? Because right now the Sun’s magnetic field weakens significantly. This field acts as a shield, limiting solar radiation and reducing the risk of harmful phenomena, including solar flares..

These eruptions, in turn, can be translated into possible solar storms in which high-energy particles are released into space. If these particles impact our planet, could cause interruptions in communications and the electrical network, as well as damage to navigation systems and satellites.

It is curious that, in the period of maximum solar activity, the temperature of the thermosphere can vary between 1000ºC and 1500ºC, depending on the activity. In this sense, although the high temperatures in the thermosphere do not pose a direct danger to life on Earth, they could have consequences for technology, especially for satellites in Earth orbit.