The newspaper added that NASA's Solar Energy Dynamics Observatory had monitored a huge amount of activity in the northern hemisphere of the sun.

It quoted Dr. Alexei Glover, coordinator of the Space Weather Service at the European Space Agency, as saying that the solar flare that occurred on December 14 is the largest in the solar cycle so far, and it is also the largest since 2017, and it caused a moderate radio interruption in South America. With partial or complete loss of signal for 2 hours.

What was published by the Daily Mail was covered by Egyptian media amid warnings that solar explosions may have effects that lead to the interruption of Internet service and electricity service on the ground, which sparked a state of controversy on Egyptian social networking sites.

For his part, Dr. Gad Al-Qadi, head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt, said that the sun has activities such as sunspots, solar explosions, and electromagnetic storms, which are metaphorically called solar storms.

Al-Qadi added to Sky News Arabia that solar activity is classified into cycles, with the average cycle lasting 11 years, adding that we are currently living in cycle No. 25, which began in 2019.

The head of the National Institute for Astronomical Research explained the nature of the solar cycle and its effects: