From: Tanya Banner

A lot is currently happening on the sun: the star is active, several violent outbursts are taking place in a short time – in the future there could be more.

FRANKFURT – After being fairly quiet for a while, the sun has now apparently “woken up” again. In just one week, our star has emitted three X-class solar flares, the highest on the scale. The outbreaks of electromagnetic radiation did not hit the earth – but they did that could change in the coming weeks.

The three X-class outbursts emanated from regions 3186 and 3184 on the Sun, according to the Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) of the US National Meteorological and Oceanographic Administration NOAA. The two regions are currently on the east side of the Sun, 3186 north of the equator, 3184 south of it. Both will continue to move towards the center of the sun’s disk over the coming weeks – future eruptions could then hit Earth directly.

Strong solar flares have not yet hit the earth

At least one of the three powerful X-class bursts has also caused problems on Earth, the SWPC reports. Above all, amateur radio operators and people who work near the poles with sensitive navigation devices should have noticed something of this.

Most people are mainly aware of the positive, beautiful to look at, effects of solar flares on Earth: Aurora Borealis. The more severe the solar storm that hits Earth, the farther south you can see auroras. But solar storms can also have very unpleasant to dangerous side effects: On Earth and in near-Earth space, they can lead to “considerable disruptions up to the failure of critical infrastructure”, knows the astrophysicist Dr. Volker Bothmer.

Solar storms can also crash satellites

Satellites orbiting the earth can also be affected and, in the worst case, even crash. The enterprise SpaceX has already felt it and want to be Use satellites to better monitor space weather.

Solar storms can have dramatic effects (icon image). © SDO/Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA

However, solar storms can not only cause polar lights, short-term radio failures or satellite problems – above all, power grids and electrical devices connected to them on earth are at risk. A researcher also warns that a violent solar storm can also cause an “internet apocalypse”..

A major solar storm could paralyze the power grid

A study from 2013 shows what effects a large solar storm would have in the USA alone: ​​20 to 40 million people could be without electricity for up to two years, the economic costs are said to be up to 2.6 in the USA alone amount to trillions of dollars.

In 2012, Earth narrowly avoided such a catastrophe: In July 2012, a major geomagnetic storm narrowly missed Earth, according to the US Space Agency NASA announced in 2014. At the time, physicist Pete Riley declared that it was not at all unlikely that a solar storm of “Carrington” magnitude would hit Earth within the next ten years. According to his analysis, the probability is up to twelve percent. The “Carrington Event” refers to a solar storm that hit the earth in 1859 – it is to date the strongest scientifically observed solar storm to have hit the earth.

Solar activity has an 11-year cycle

In the coming months, the activity of the sun is likely to increase further, as it moves in 11-year cycles. According to researchers, the current solar cycle 25 is likely to reach its maximum in 2024 or 2025, which is why the sun is likely to become more and more active. (tab)