Last week, a solar storm caused a stir. Although the impact this time was small, the phenomenon is not to be trifled with.

Boulder/Munich – Mankind and its planet Earth are only a tiny part of the large universe, so external threats often pose a danger. In addition to the impact of a meteorite or other celestial body, so-called solar storms can also have a major impact on our lives. Although it has been a few days since the last such event and the aftermath did not have an immediate impact on life on Earth, such storms can have dramatic effects.

Solar storm: English newspaper reported first danger

Last week, the English reported Daily Express for the first time of the danger of a possible solar storm. In this scenario, the sun sends radiation paired with highly energetically charged particles into space. If these hit the earth, one speaks of a so-called solar storm. Exactly such a storm should, according to a report on the website spaceweather.com will hit Earth between January 22, 23 and 24, US physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov of “Fleeting Knocks on Earth’s Magnetic Field”.

Skov and her colleagues from US Space Weather Center (SWPC) have been monitoring the weather in space for years and classified the storm at “G2 level”. Similar to the Richter scale for earthquakes, the developed model is used to classify the severity of the storm, with “G1 Minor” marking the most harmless and “G5 Extreme” the most dangerous developments. “We’re in the middle of this fast solar wind that’s being turned towards the Earth’s impact zone,” Skov told the Daily Express and at the same time warned of another solar flare on January 20th. “We will feel the effects of this outbreak over the next few days.”

Solar Storms: Complicated scientific process

So far, at least in Germany, the storm has not had any major effects. However, this danger is always present, as Skov goes on to explain: “fluctuations in the power grid” but also “minor effects on satellite operations” could be triggered even by weak storms. On the other hand, there is a significantly greater danger with the higher values ​​on the scale. “The extra radiation could damage our communications and navigation satellites, and it could disrupt the power plants that supply us with electricity.”

More precisely, the charged particles of the eruption hit the ionosphere and can use their energy to “increase the density and density distribution in the upper atmosphere”. As a result, satellites close to the earth are particularly at risk, explains the SWPC. “Local warming also produces strong horizontal fluctuations in ionospheric density, which can modify the path of radio signals and cause errors in position information provided by GPS.”

