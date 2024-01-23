Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 21:25

The Earth could suffer, in the coming days, the impacts of multiple solar eruptions identified between last Sunday, 21st, and this Tuesday, 23rd, by the Space Weather Prediction Center, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in its acronym in English), from the United States.

Solar eruptions are phenomena characterized by coronal mass ejection (CME) which, when leaving the Sun and reaching Earth, can cause a geomagnetic storm, the effects of which are the emergence of aurora borealis (a phenomenon that causes changing the color of the sky) and instability in devices that work using high frequency radio waves.

These coronal mass ejections are also popularly called solar storms, caused by the emission of particles and radiation from the Sun. On Earth, they can affect telecommunications systems, satellites and electricity.

“Multiple solar flares and solar filament flares were observed from January 21 to 23, 2024. Associated coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were analyzed and modeled,” NOAA states in a published alert. “The results of these analyzes show potential impacts on Earth as early as the end of January 24th, with impacts most likely between January 25th and 26th, 2024.”

Still in the alert, NOAA states that “as a result, forecasters currently anticipate G1-Minor geomagnetic storm levels during these three days, with higher storm levels possible if a more direct impact and/or a stronger connection to the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field.”

NOAA did not report the severity of the phenomenon that will hit Earth in the coming days.

Last Sunday, the 21st, the agency also issued an alert for the possibility of a moderate-level geomagnetic storm on Earth, due to a CME expelled from the Sun last Saturday, the 20th.

NOAA predicted that this solar eruption could cause influences on our planet between January 22nd and 23rd – that is, between Monday and this Tuesday.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, these “eruptions are not uncommon,” and the public “should not be concerned.” However, it reported that the aurora borealis phenomenon could become visible in the US in states between New York and Idaho.

“We have one, if not two, solar storms heading towards Earth today,” space physicist Tamitha Skov wrote last Saturday on X (formerly Twitter). The first was launched near region 3555. It is expected to reach early noon on January 22nd. The second is a lateral storm launched near 3559. It could give us a glancing blow on January 23rd.”