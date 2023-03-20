Tomorrow’s autonomous cars are being programmed to handle harsh winter conditions, unwary pedestrians and even bird droppings, but the greatest danger could be a solar storm that knocks out GPS communications and turns roads into giant parking lots.

Bloomberg has previously warned of over-reliance on satellite data, which could cause problems for self-driving vehicles. The sun regularly produces solar flares and plasma clouds, thereby flinging magnetic fields and all kinds of charged particles into space. Usually we don’t notice much of these so-called solar storms, except for the colorful Northern Lights around the poles, caused by charged particles colliding with the upper atmosphere. But the problem is that they can also disrupt communications on Earth.

Cycle

Solar storms, like hurricanes, are rated for intensity on a scale of 1 to 5. NASA has two spacecraft available to monitor solar activity, and the US Air Force has also developed a system to predict potential disruptions to communications and navigation systems. At the moment we seem to be in a lull of solar activity. The eruptions generally follow an eleven-year cycle, most recently peaking in 2014.

Perfect storm

Often the solar flares and plasma clouds are not directed at Earth. And even if it does, we still have the Earth’s protective magnetic field. But even that Earth’s magnetic field cannot protect us against ‘The Perfect Storm’: a confluence of circumstances leading to extreme Earth-centered space weather. This happened, for example, in 1859 when the sun caused the telegraph connection between Europe and America to fail due to a short circuit. And in 1989, a plasma cloud knocked out a power grid in Canada, leaving 6 million people without power for more than nine hours.

12 percent

But how great is the chance that we will again in the short term having to deal with such an intense scenario? In 2012, experts stated that the chance that we will be hit again by a solar storm like the one we saw in 1859 within ten years is about 12 percent. Partly for this reason, engineers of automated cars and trucks are taking steps to deal with unexpected disturbances such as solar storms. For example, some self-driving systems include regional maps that help cars without satellite navigation find the next highway exit.

MadMax

According to experts in artificial intelligence, sufficient security measures are built in to prevent a MadMax-like scenario on highways after a solar storm. According to Danny Shapiro of Nvidia, a tech company that specializes in artificial intelligence, among other things, cars would in the worst case scenario stop themselves on the hard shoulder. “Moreover, most cars are not permanently dependent on GPS data when navigating through the city.”