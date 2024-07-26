Solar storm coming, world at risk of being left in darkness. NASA: “Global blackouts feared”

The international winds of war are not enough. In recent days, the NASA has registered intense solar activity which, according to the aerospace agency, seriously risks leading to blackout on a global scale. Described by the Daily Mail Like a “cold” solar flare, this phenomenon has a temperature of about 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit, significantly lower than the 144,000 degrees typical of “hot” flares.

There National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a warning on Monday, indicating that such a flow of dark plasma coming from our star could cause serious damage and severe fluctuations in electrical grids.

The impact of this energy eruption could disturb the radio communicationsthe air operations And satelliteswith a peak probability expected on Friday, July 26. Although less hot, “cold” solar flares are no less intense in terms of microwave radiation and produce higher peak frequencies through the synchrotron process.

The eruption, classified as M classoccurred on Sunday from the sunspot area called AR3757. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of additional medium-intensity eruptions in the next 24 hours and a 15% chance for a major eruption. class X, the most intense.

Such events require great attention, as they can cause global radio blackoutas demonstrated by the outage that hit parts of the Western Hemisphere and Asia earlier this week, with the most significant blackout recorded in the Pacific, according to the Space Weather Forecasting Center at the University of Athens.

But that’s not all. In fact, it is expected that the next two years will see an increase in solar stormswith a peak expected in July 2025. Jonathan McDowellof the research institute Smithsonian and the astrophysics center of Harvardexpressed concern about possible large-scale storms in the coming years, highlighting the risks to satellite operators.

However, in addition to affecting communications and power grids, solar storms can also generate giant auroras in the sky. If communications are disrupted, at least someone will be able to enjoy a breathtaking spectacle.