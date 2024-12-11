In recent years Andalusia has become a national benchmark in the use of solar energy, thanks to the rapid growth of the domestic self-consumption. According to data from the Junta de Andalucía, last June there were more than 150,000 installations of self-consumption in homes in the region, which represents a 140% more than five years ago.

Thus, solar self-consumption is emerging as a profitable and sustainable solution to combat the increase in energy costs. In fact, according to the Samara barometer, andThe average annual savings is 970 euroswhich represents a reduction of 86% in the electricity bill, two points above the national average.

“These figures reflect the potential of Andalusia to lead the mass adoption of solar self-consumption. With a favorable legislative framework and an abundance of solar resources, the region is leading the way towards a more sustainable future and profitable for families,” says Manel Pujol, co-founder of Samara.

Almost 20 years of net savings

This monthly savings of more than 81 euros is equivalent to reducing energy expenditure to around 9 or 10 euros per month. Taking these figures into account, the amortization period of the initial investment is around 6 years, a period that takes into account both the savings generated and the aid available. Solar panels have a useful life of 25 yearsso the net savings occur over 19 years.

He initial average disbursement to install solar panels in Andalusia is located in 5,900 eurosalthough this figure may vary depending on the size of the installation and the energy needs of the home. However, more than half of this cost is covered by aid and subsidies, such as the Ecovivienda Plan, the personal income tax deduction or the IBI bonuses available in numerous Andalusian municipalities.

On average, these aid allows to recover 3,162 euroscovering 53.5% of the total cost, a proportion higher than the 51% registered at the national level. This economic accessibility has been key to promoting the adoption of solar self-consumption, especially in a region that enjoys 300 days of sunshine a year.

The typical profile of self-consumption users in Andalusia corresponds to single-family homeownerswith ages mainly between 45 and 54 years (18.5%). The next most notable groups are those aged 55 to 64 years (13.3%) and 35 to 44 years old (11.4%). Furthermore, the barometer shows that Men represent 81% of installers.

Energy and economic performance

Andalusia is experiencing a significant improvement in the accessibility and efficiency of solar self-consumption. Compared to 2023, the average number of solar panels installed per household has increased from 7.7 to 9.7 panels, while the initial cost has been reduced by 400 euros.

This progress has allowed the amortization period to be shortened by 8 months, currently standing at 6 years, below the national average (6.2 years). Furthermore, the figures reveal that energy and economic performance has improved considerably: the average annual savings has gone from 71% to 86%, which represents 130 additional euros per year for Andalusian households.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, Andalusia incorporated 1,636 new renewable megawattsconsolidating itself as one of the leading regions in solar energy in Spain. At European level, the recent Building Efficiency Directive establishes that, from 2030, all new buildings must be zero emissions, while existing buildings must be adapted to achieve zero emissions. emissions neutrality before 2050. This will guarantee the continuity of aid and incentive programs that encourage the installation of renewable systems in Andalusian homes.