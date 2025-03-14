Since last September, the driver who passed through the Mallorquina road MA-20 You will see in the median, in front of the Genoa tunnel, a Alignment of 84 solar panels instead of the typical advances or wasteland. These plates are the ones that feed … The tunnel lights, while the surplus is sent to the general network. There are 186 square meters that have turned the road into a pioneer of the ‘solar roads’ in Spain, an idea that more and more countries pose as scalable nationwide.

In Spain, the National Highway and Highway Network consists of 12,200 kilometersexcluding urban sections, bridges and tunnels. By law, the eight adjacent meters are in the public domain. And could be used to install solar panels. The proposal appears in the report ‘Analysis of the investment in priority infrastructure in Spain’ prepared by the consultant Sener commissioned by the employer of the large construction companies, Seopan. The report estimates that if only half of the road networks were viable for the installation of solar panels, excluding slope areas or with other facilities, there would be a usable surface of almost 5,000 hectares.

«We would be able to Generate 2% of electric production Annual country with an investment of the order of 1,609 million euros, ”explained the president of Seopan, Julián Núñez, in a press conference. Swissfor example, has modified national legislation to be able to dispose of that space; while France It will launch a pilot project of five hectares near the city of Chantecoq, on the sides of the A19.

New spaces

The search for new locations is one of the lines of work of photovoltaic energy. To meet the European decarbonization objectives, Spain will have to triple or even square the photovoltaic from here to 2050. But although today this type of energy facilities only occupy the 0.2 % of the useful agricultural areaabout 50,000 hectares according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, social discontent in the rural world has become evident, which makes visible the need to seek complementary resources.

«We will absolutely not stop seeing large solar farms. To be climatic neutral you have to decarbonize, ”explains Nieves Vela, responsible for the Renewable Energy Division of the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT). However, the expert recognizes that in addition to the large intensive plants, it is developing New technology to reduce space requested. “The idea is to use spaces that could not be used otherwise,” he says, since energy needs will grow on a large scale. Thus, self -consumption, agrovoltaic or the integration of panels into the roads, either on the same sides, in the acoustic barriers or even in the pavement.

But innovation does not always go well. In 2016, France opened the first road in the world that Integrated solar panels on the ground. Five million euros of investment to achieve the first kilometer of pavement made with photovoltaic plates. The idea was to take advantage of a space without ecological value to supply energy to the nearest people, which would be allocated to public lighting and houses. But in Tourouvre-Au-Perche, in Orne, Normandía, the neighbors barely saw some of these benefits. The road never came to give more electricity than three houses consume. Last year, the Municipal Council of Tourouvre chose to dismantle the road. The neighbors were fed up with the constant works, the noise pollution, the degradation of the panels and the sinking of the road.

Wattway Colas solar lane





«The idea is good. Betting now on it and lining all roads makes no sense, but you have to bet on innovation, ”says Vela. At the moment, yes, it makes more sense limit it to lanes-bicias Wattway Colas is already doing, the company that failed on the French road: now they are dedicated to cycling roads with facilities in several cities in France and the Netherlands. The generated energy is used to recharge bikes.

Transparent panels

«For photovoltaic to play an important role we will need very large constructions. That’s why It is a waste Huge not to use the infrastructure that already exists, ”says the researcher at the Institute of Materials Science in Barcelona (ICMAB-CSIC), Mariano Campoy. It is not only about roads or buildings, either on roofs or even in windows. Within the Synatra project, he works to find materials that allow to create a new generation of photovoltaic panels that are transparent and flexible to place them on the roof of the greenhouses. It wants to generate electricity and, at the same time, let the light pass so that plants can grow, something that traditional panels are unable to achieve.

The potential of this idea has not only earned a mention in the Sener report on priority infrastructures, but has already attracted a start-up, Solaris Vita. In Spain there are 33,000 hectares of greenhouse fields, 26,000 in Almería. If panels are implemented on this surface, the calculations, still approximate, indicate that the equivalent of the Electric consumption of all Andalusia. “But you have to demonstrate it,” says Campoy, who recognizes that once they prepare a study in detail the figure surely, since there are factors, such as the shadow that can be given by greenhouses to others, that must be included.

Researchers have already tested 40 materials different to measure both photovoltaic efficiency and plant growth. “In some cases they grow well and in others they grow fatal,” jokes Campoy. Plants need blue and red light, while panels absorb the infrared and ultraviolet spectrum. “We give the plants the sun part they need and to generate electricity, we use the rest.” They have found a material that gives them yields of more than 10% and a degree of transparency of 60-70%which is great news. Today the opaque modules are in yields of 20%. “We could increase efficiency by removing light, but there must be a balance,” explains the researcher.

Now in Synatra they are preparing to test the concept, a 10 m2 plantation of fruit trees in Lleida to demonstrate that it works and that, in addition, respects The farmer’s priority: maintain productivity. “Making photovoltaic that can be adapted to the different infrastructure will make it easier for it to have a growing role in Spain,” says Campoy. It is also the solution to avoid a future conflict between energy and agrarian companies.

Floating panels in the sea

In the same line the installation of floating panels in water moves. Since 2020 Spain has a pilot project in an Extremadura reservoir, in Sierra Brava, with 3,000 modules that occupy the 0.07% of the reservoir and supply the equivalent of the demand for a thousand homes. In 2022 the government opened the general ban to these projects. Its advantages are not negligible: expropriations are avoided, it is a “competitive alternative”, it does not require urban planning works and, in addition, Spain has the greatest number of reservoirs throughout Europe, 1,225, said the president of Seopan, Julián Núñez.

Infrastructure develops for the floating in the sea



Surewave





Now this branch works to extend solar panels to the sea, where the available space is multiplied. But “they present several disadvantages: exposure to waves, wind loads, salinity and aquatic species,” recognizes Actiona sources, which participate in the Southern European project to try to solve these problems. They have developed a breakwater that will protect the solar panels of waves. They are waiting to validate the floating concrete prototype in the Gijón portespecially in terms of corrosion of armor and the growth of marine life.

“We have to look at the medium and long term,” says Vela, that predicts that an “innovation effort” will be necessary to solve the energy challenge. Because the solution will not be unique, but in conjunction.